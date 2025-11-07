Entertainment

Katy Perry takes subtle dig on Orlando Bloom relationship in new single ‘Bandaids’

The 'Dark Horse' singer released her first single since ending her nine-year relationship with the 'Troy' star

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Katy Perry seems to spill the truth about her breakup with Orlando Bloom in her new track Bandaids, leaving fans convinced the emotional lyrics are about him.

On Thursday, the Dark Horse singer released her first single since ending her nine-year relationship with the Troy star.

She released her song along with a music video, directed by Christian Breslauer, showing Perry drops her ring down a kitchen drain, then endures a series of near-death mishaps, until a gas leak finally blows her up.

In the video, the camera lingers on a daisy, seemingly a nod to their 5-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

“Hand to God I promise I tried / There's no stone left unturned / It’s not what you did / It’s what you didn’t / You were there but you weren’t," Perry sings in the intro.

She went on to sing, "Got so used to you letting me down / No use trying to send flowers now / Telling myself you’ll change you don't / Bandaids over a broken heart."

As the song continues, Perry nostalgically recalls the happier moments, noting they had “good times” and “never faked our pictures.”

"If I had to do it all over again / I would still do it all over again / The love that we made was worth it in the end," Perry added in the lyrics.

Notably, Perry closed the song with lyrics revealing she did everything she could to save the relationship.

"Tried all the medications / Lowered my expectations / Made every justification / Bleeding out, bleeding out, bleeding out slow / Bandaids over a broken heart," she concluded.

Notably, the song came after she confirmed her split with Bloom and since then she’s been linked with former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.

During her recent Lifetimes Tour show in Prague, Perry confirmed that she’s “dating someone else.”


