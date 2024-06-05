Tom Cruise leaves ‘House of the Dragon’ star Olivia Cooke starstruck

Olivia Cooke, the star of HBO's hit fantasy-drama House of the Dragon, has shared a hilarious encounter with Tom Cruise on the set of Ready Player One.
During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, Cooke shared that she was left starstruck and "blacked out" when introduced to Tom by director Steven Spielberg set of her 2018's film.
Cooke recalled that she overheard whispers among the cast that Tom, who had previously worked with director on Minority Report and War of the Worlds, was scheduled to visit the set.
The Me and Earl and the Dying Girl actress, who was dressed in a tight, velour tracksuit covered in velcro with cameras and lights attached at that time, shared ,“I was talking to my friend and I see Tom Cruise just walk across the stage, and I was like [trying to hide]”
She further noted, “And then I hear Steven go, ‘Olivia, come meet my good friend, Tom Cruise.’”
Reminiscing the encounter, Crooke expressed, “I blacked out.”
“I completely blacked out. But apparently, my friend ran to the top of the stage to watch this interaction. Apparently, I bowed like a servant. Like, boobs to knee. And then [I] shook his hand and came to,” she added.
When host Stephen Colbert asked Cooke if there was a spark between her and Tom Cruise, she replied with a laugh, “I think it was void of chemistry.”
The actress is set to reprise her role as Alicent Hightower in season 2 of House of the Dragon, premiering June 16 on HBO.