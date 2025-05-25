Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus step out together at Rome's exhibition

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley turned heads in Rome as they made their stylish red carpet debut as a couple.
On Saturday, the country music star, 63, and the actress, 59, made their red carpet debut as a couple in the Italian capital.
They went for a dinner to celebrate the opening of the Orizzonti/Rosso exhibition, staged by the Fondazione Valentino Garavani e Giancarlo Giammetti, at Palazzo Barberini.
Cyrus and Hurley both glamorously dressed for the occasion.
The Gossip Girl star looked ravishing in a bright pink, curve-hugging gown featuring a plunging neckline and dramatic trailing sleeves.
Channeling her Austin Powers days, she donned '60s-style silver platforms, soft waves, and statement earrings.
On the other hand, Cyrus donned his signature rocker edge in a pair of tight-fitting black pants detailed with silver medallions along the leg and a black jacket with leather accents.
He accessorized his look with a western hat, sunglasses and boots.
The couple was accompanied by Hurley's 23-year-old son Damian, who wore a red suit and sunglasses.
Hurley took to her Instagram account to share glimpses oh her night out along with the simple caption "Roma."
Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus relationship:
The romance rumors began in April when Cyrus shared an Instagram shot of them kissing during Easter celebrations in Tennessee.
Cyrus and Hurley first met while filming the 2022 holiday movie Christmas in Paradise on the Caribbean island of Nevis, and recently reconnected.