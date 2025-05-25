Entertainment

Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus step out together at Rome's exhibition

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley made their red carpet debut as a couple in the Italian capital

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 25, 2025


Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley turned heads in Rome as they made their stylish red carpet debut as a couple.

On Saturday, the country music star, 63, and the actress, 59, made their red carpet debut as a couple in the Italian capital.

They went for a dinner to celebrate the opening of the Orizzonti/Rosso exhibition, staged by the Fondazione Valentino Garavani e Giancarlo Giammetti, at Palazzo Barberini.

Cyrus and Hurley both glamorously dressed for the occasion.

The Gossip Girl star looked ravishing in a bright pink, curve-hugging gown featuring a plunging neckline and dramatic trailing sleeves.

Channeling her Austin Powers days, she donned '60s-style silver platforms, soft waves, and statement earrings.

On the other hand, Cyrus donned his signature rocker edge in a pair of tight-fitting black pants detailed with silver medallions along the leg and a black jacket with leather accents.

He accessorized his look with a western hat, sunglasses and boots.

The couple was accompanied by Hurley's 23-year-old son Damian, who wore a red suit and sunglasses.

Hurley took to her Instagram account to share glimpses oh her night out along with the simple caption "Roma."

Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus relationship:

The romance rumors began in April when Cyrus shared an Instagram shot of them kissing during Easter celebrations in Tennessee.

Cyrus and Hurley first met while filming the 2022 holiday movie Christmas in Paradise on the Caribbean island of Nevis, and recently reconnected.

Taylor Swift insider who leaked Blake Lively’s threat finally UNMASKED
Taylor Swift insider who leaked Blake Lively’s threat finally UNMASKED
Insider who leaked about Blake lively’s threat to Taylor Swift to release her private texts in Justin Baldoni lawsuit has been exposed
Khloé Kardashian celebrates Kim's latest milestone with touching tribute
Khloé Kardashian celebrates Kim's latest milestone with touching tribute
Kim Kardashian announced her new career milestone earlier this week on Instagram
Sophie Turner applauds ex Joe Jonas' new album after tumultuous split
Sophie Turner applauds ex Joe Jonas' new album after tumultuous split
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner parted ways in September 2023 after spending five years together
Hailey Bieber reacts to Justin, SZA's steamy Grand National Tour performance
Hailey Bieber reacts to Justin, SZA's steamy Grand National Tour performance
Justin Bieber ignited the stage in Los Angeles after a year of his iconic performance during Coachella last year
Justin Bieber faces financial crisis after removing apology to wife Hailey
Justin Bieber faces financial crisis after removing apology to wife Hailey
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber recently sparked controversy after the singer deleted caption for his wife on Instagram
Jessica Alba caught cozying up to new flame months after Cash Warren split
Jessica Alba caught cozying up to new flame months after Cash Warren split
The ‘Fantastic Four’ actress was spotted kissing her mystery man during an incognito outing in London, England
'All Up in the Biz' filmmaker Sacha Jenkins died at age of 54
'All Up in the Biz' filmmaker Sacha Jenkins died at age of 54
Sacha Jenkins began his filmmaking career with his debut film 'Bitchin': The Sound'
Miley Cyrus credits talk show appearance for sparking viral VMAs performance
Miley Cyrus credits talk show appearance for sparking viral VMAs performance
Miley Cyrus shared that her first touch with the controversial Bangerz performances started with Jimmy Kimmel’s show
Justin Bieber stuns crowd as he joins SZA during her Grand National Tour
Justin Bieber stuns crowd as he joins SZA during her Grand National Tour
SZA and Justin Bieber reunite on stage following their hit collaboration on the iconic track 'Snooze'
Kate Winslet’s daughter Mia Threapleton reveals why she never watched 'Titanic'
Kate Winslet’s daughter Mia Threapleton reveals why she never watched 'Titanic'
Kate Winslet rose to fame as Rose DeWitt Bukater in James Cameron's blockbuster film, 'Titanic'
Selena Gomez sends message of support to Taylor Swift amid Blake Lively drama
Selena Gomez sends message of support to Taylor Swift amid Blake Lively drama
Taylor Swift’s friendship with Blake Lively on rocks after she got dragged in the legal battle between the actress and Justin Baldoni
Hayley Atwell opens up on filming ‘MI:8’ stunts herself amid pregnancy
Hayley Atwell opens up on filming ‘MI:8’ stunts herself amid pregnancy
Hayley Atwell quietly welcomed her first child with Ned Wolfgang Kelly in 2024