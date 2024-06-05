Entertainment

Julie Bowen reflects on aiding co-star Sarah Hyland through trauma

Julie Bowen shares her memories with Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland

  • by Web Desk
  • June 05, 2024
Julie Bowen reflects on aiding co-star Sarah Hyland through trauma

Julie Bowen reminisced about a time a decade ago when she played a pivotal role in supporting her co-star Sarah Hyland, through a tumultuous and abusive relationship.

While conversing at The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast on Monday, host Lauryn Evarts Bosstick stated, “Sarah Hyland gives you credit for saving her life after a violent relationship.”

Bowen responded, “Oh, that's very sweet of her, Bowen said, while Lauryn mentioned that she was “like a mother” to Hyland.

The Happy Gilmore starlet went on to say, “I was a responsible adult that happened to be around at the right time. I mean, I'm sure another responsible adult would have done the exact same thing. I just love her.”

Then the host questioned her, “Do you look at her, like, maternally?” on which prompted she answered, “Oh, of course.”

The Totally Killer actress shared that she considered every young member on Modern Family to be her "kid" asRico Rodriguez portrayed her younger stepbrother in the television series, with Ariel Winters and Nolan Gould as her children.

Lauryn asked, “So can you just text them or call them anytime?” with Bowen replying, “Oh, absolutely!”

To note, in September 2014, Hyland received a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, Matt Prokop.

According to records acquired by Us Weekly, she accused her ex of both physical and verbal abuse at the time, including an incident in May 2014 in which he 'choked' her until she “could not breathe or speak.”

