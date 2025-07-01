Post Malone ends relationship with Christy Lee as custody dispute with ex-fiancée

Post Malone is reportedly parting ways with girlfriend Christy Lee, as the rapper navigates a growing custody dispute with his ex-fiancée over their young daughter.
The Pour Me A Dark singer started dating the younger stylist shortly after he parted ways from ex-fiancée Hee Sung 'Jamie' Park last November.
As per TMZ, a source shared that Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, and the aspiring influencer called it quits, little less than one month ago.
According to an outlet, it is not known yet whether their split is amicable or not.
The couple sparked dating rumors after they were spotted together for the first time during a dinner date in Rome, in January.
In March they appeared in a TikTok video shared by a fan who spotted them at a bar.
Their affectionate bond was on full display, with Christy wrapping her arm around Post while seated in the balcony.
Malone’s budding romance came amid he is in a custody battle with his ex Jamie over their three-year-old daughter, who is referred to in legal documents as 'DDP.'
In May he petitioned a court to hold the proceedings in Utah, with legal documents submitted by his attorney Laura Wasser stating that he is raising the child there.
Malone announced the birth of his child in June 2022 without disclosing her name.