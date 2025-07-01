Harry Styles' mysterious festival fling from Glastonbury revealed 

Harry Styles was spotted kissing a mystery woman at the Glastonbury Music Festival and her identity has recently been revealed.
Earlier this week, the former One Direction member made headlines after he was seen kissing and making out with a woman at the VIP section of the music festival.
As per PEOPLE, the unknown woman was producer Ella Kenny.
Her LinkedIn page revealed that she works as a producer for London-based company Noir, "a studio working across anything visual or experiential."
An onlooker told the media outlet, “Harry only had eyes for this woman and sparks were flying as soon as they were together. Harry turned up with a few of his mates but as soon as she got there, they were almost inseparable.”
“They both looked like they were having a brilliant time and appeared to have known each other for a while, as they were very familiar,” the tipster added.
On the work front, Harry Styles is currently busy working on his fourth studio album, known for now simply as HS4.
The release date of the highly-anticipated album has not been announced yet.
His last album, Harry's House, was released in 2022 and it also won Album of The Year winner award at the Grammys.