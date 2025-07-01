Jim Shooter, ‘Superman’ and ‘The Hulk’ author, dies after prolonged illness

The writer of hit comics 'Captain America' and 'Secret Wars,' Jim Shooter, breathed his last at the age of 73

  • by Web Desk
  • |

The legendary comic writer Jim Shooter has passes away!

On Monday June 30, Mark Waid, best known for his works on DC Comics, took to Facebook to share the tragic news of the Superman comic author’s death.

In his post, Waid revealed that Jim Shooter’s cause of death was a prolong battle with esophageal cancer.

“RIP Jim Shooter, 1951-2025. I've just received word that Jim Shooter passed away of esophogeal cancer, which he's been battling for some time,” he penned.

Mark Waid continued, “I realize that for many he's been a controversial figure in the past (game knows game), mostly with regards to his managereal style, but my experiences with him lay outside that realm and began with my lifelong love for his writing beginning with the first time I ever picked up a copy of Adventure Comics in 1967.”

P.C. Facebook/Mark Waid
In his lengthy statement, the 63-year-old American comic book writer also paid a heartfelt tribute to Shooter as he flashed back and put a spotlight on the Marvel Comics’ former editor-in-chief’s legacy.

He concluded the post, writing, “My meals and conversations with Jim were always genial, and I never failed to remind him just how inspirational his work was to me; there are storytelling choices and stylistic influences I got from him in nearly all my work. I regret that I didn't get a chance to say goodbye, but I'm glad he's finally at peace after years of suffering. Godspeed, Jim.”

Jim Shooter’s notable comics include Captain America, Fantastic Four, Ghost Rider, Superman, The Hulk!, and Iron Man.

