Justin Baldoni heads to Disneyland after dismissal of Blake Lively lawsuit 

Justin Baldoni enjoyed a visit to Disneyland just days after his $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively was dismissed.
The 41-year-old actor-director was spotted by some of his fans at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on Sunday, June 30.
During the outing, Baldoni appeared to be in high spirits, as he casually greeted his fans and stopped to take selfies with them.
In one viral TikTok, a user shared a random clip of the popular actor and called him, "Such a sweet guy."
In another footage, the director was having lighthearted conversations with his group of friends.
This appearance of Bladoni comes a few weeks after his infamous $400 million defamation lawsuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, was dismissed.
Justin Baldoni's infamous $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively:
Earlier this month, a New York judge, Lewis Liman, set aside the actor's countersuit, which alleged extortion, defamation, and other allegations against Lively and Reynolds.
Baldoni's lawsuit consisted of two claims that Lively "stole the film" from him and allegedly threatened his company, Wayfarer, not to promote their 2024 romance-drama film.
However, the judge issued the statement and noted that Baldoni and his company had not proved defamation because the "Wayfarer Parties have not alleged that Lively is responsible for any statements other than the statements."
Blake Lively accused Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment:
For those unaware, Justin Bladoni filed his defamation case in December 2024, after Blake Lively publicly accused him of sexually harassing her during the filming of their movie, It Ends With Us.
The former costars have been involved in a messy legal battle since then, and are set to face each other in a highly anticipated court trial in March 2026.