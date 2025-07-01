Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence on 1$ million milestone of her fund

Sabrina Carpenter has shared an emotional statement after her fund, Plus1, achieved 1$ million milestone.
The Grammy winner took to Instagram on Monday, June 30, announcing new achievement.
She stated in an official statement, published on the fund’s website, “Less than a year ago, I launched a fund with PLUS1 around the Short n' Sweet tour to help support some of the issue areas that matter most to me - mental health and animal welfare.”
Sabrina added, “I'm so grateful that I get to use my platform to amplify the work of incredible organizations like The Jed Foundation, PAPYRUS, and Rainbow Railroad. The work of these groups is truly life-changing - from The Jed Foundation's focus on protecting teen mental health and preventing suicide, to PAPYRUS, which provides mental health support.”
The Please Please Please crooner also thanked her fans for always showing support and helping her accomplish this big milestone.
“Thank you for always uplifting me, making me laugh & showing so many how special it is to be authentically yourself always,” she concluded the statement.
On the work front, Sabrina’s new album Man's Best Friend will release on August 29, 2025.