Martin Lawrence sets record straight on health amid ‘Bad Boys 4’ viral clip

Martin Lawrence has addressed the concerns about his health after a viral clip from the Bad Boys 4 premiere.
The viral clip showed Lawrence and Will Smith standing on top of a bus, waving to the crowd. However, Smith appears to be supporting Lawrence, who seems unsteady on his feet. Fans on social media have also pointed out that Lawrence looks less energetic which fueled speculation about his well-being.
However, Lawrence quashed the during his appearance on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning along with Smith on Tuesday.
When host asked about the speculation, Lawrence replied, “I’m fine. I’m in God’s hands,” Lawrence said, adding, “I’m blessed. You know, I’m glad to be waking up every day. I’m all good. No need for people to be concerned.”
Lawrence further clarified the moment that sparked concerns about his health revealing that he was simply got shocked by the massive crowd outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
He noted, “I was like, oh, this is rock concert stuff. What the hell is going on? [This is] for a movie? I was like, oh, my goodness.”
Martin Lawrence and Will Smith has reprised their iconic roles as Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey in the latest installment of the Bad Boys franchise.
Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which marks the fourth chapter in the series, was released on June 5, 2024.