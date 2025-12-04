Entertainment

Robert Downey Jr playfully mocks 'Avengers' co-star Gwyneth Paltrow

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Robert Downey Jr has teased his longtime pal and Iron Man co-star, Gwyneth Paltrow, during the new interview. 

The 60-year-old American actor attended The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment gala in Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 3, where he made a hilarious dig at the Shallow Hal actress.

During the panel discussion, Downey joked that Paltrow has some "serious" general knowledge that she apparently forgets who Tom Holland is.

He revealed that the actress once asked him, "Who’s the real Amazing Spider-Man, to which he responded, "That’s Spider-Man."

The Avengers: Doomsday actor additionally told her, "He said his name was Peter. His character’s name is Peter. He’s Tom Holland. You’ve done four movies with him." 

For the unversed, Paltrow and Holland have appeared in several Marvel Cinematic Universe movies together, including Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. 

Paltrow joined the MCU in 2008 as Pepper Potts, Iron Man's trusty assistant turned wife; however, the actress has gone viral in the past for appearing to forget about her role in the superhero franchise.  

This is not the first time Gwyneth Paltrow has forgotten about any major update in her career. 

In 2019, she made it to the headlines when she almost forgot that she was in Spider-Man: Homecoming.   

