Entertainment

Kim Kardashian tears up on false accusation of ex-husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian’s voice cracks with emotion as she mentions Kanye West in painful statement

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Kim Kardashian tears up on false accusation of ex-husband Kanye West
Kim Kardashian tears up on false accusation of ex-husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has made a painful confession about her ex-husband Kanye West, which left her heartbroken.

In the new episode of The Kardashians, released on December 4, the SKIMS founder can be seen going to Paris to testify in the trial for 2016 robbery.

The reality TV star revealed that her ex claimed she faked the robbery story.

Kim shared as she hold back her tears, “My ex-husband had said, ‘And you faked your robbery for a TV show,’ and had said that in front of all these people. That was a knife to my heart.”

She continued, “Just to think that someone wouldn’t believe you — that’s so close to you, that should know you, that should know how much that affected your life — it just really bothered me. You don’t know who I am.”

During the infamous Paris robbery, the mother-of four was tied up, held at gunpoint, and robbed of over $10 million of jewelry.

Kim added, “To finally be able to go to trial and face these people and hear their accounts and apologies, I’m like, see, guys. It was real.”

To note, the American solicalite and Kanye finalized their divorce in November 2022.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Robert Downey Jr playfully mocks 'Avengers' co-star Gwyneth Paltrow

Robert Downey Jr playfully mocks 'Avengers' co-star Gwyneth Paltrow
The 'Sherlock Holmes' star makes hilarious jab at his co-star, Gwyneth Paltrow

Kris Jenner takes clean swipe at her cosmetic surgery speculations

Kris Jenner takes clean swipe at her cosmetic surgery speculations
'The Kardashians' starlet makes rare comments about her cosmetic surgery

‘Euphoria’ creator dishes out dark twists and scandalous Season 3 secrets

‘Euphoria’ creator dishes out dark twists and scandalous Season 3 secrets
'Euphoria' creator Sam Levinson 'confirm' Cassie and Nate's marriage in upcoming season 3

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian relive horrors of 2016 Paris robbery

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian relive horrors of 2016 Paris robbery
Kim Kardashian breaks silence on the trauma she endured after 2016 Paris robbery

Priyanka Chopra drops major shoutout to her husband Nick Jonas' milestone

Priyanka Chopra drops major shoutout to her husband Nick Jonas' milestone
The 'Quantico' star shares heartfelt tribute to her husband, Nick Jonas, on Instagram

D4vd tops Googles' most searched people of 2025

D4vd tops Googles' most searched people of 2025
D4vd, Kendrick Lamar, Jimmy Kimmel and more make it to the list of most searched people of Google in 2025

Sabrina Carpenter explains meaning behind controversial cover artwork

Sabrina Carpenter explains meaning behind controversial cover artwork
The 'Espresso' singer addressed the debate over her latest album 'Man's Best Friend' artwork

Ellie Goulding’s surprise pregnancy forces major shake-up in new album plan

Ellie Goulding’s surprise pregnancy forces major shake-up in new album plan
The ‘Love Me Like You Do’ hitmaker confirmed her first pregnancy with Beau Minniear at The Fashion Awards 2025

Bad Bunny celebrates Spotify Wrapped 2025 honors with epic reaction

Bad Bunny celebrates Spotify Wrapped 2025 honors with epic reaction
Bad Bunny has been crowned Top Global Artist of the year on Spotify Wrapped 2025, marking his fourth time bagging the honor

Billy Ray Cyrus cheers Miley Cyrus engagement news after reconciliation

Billy Ray Cyrus cheers Miley Cyrus engagement news after reconciliation
The 'Flowers' singer finally said 'I do' to Maxx Morando after a four-year relationship

Taylor Swift treats Spotify fans to surprise video message after new triumphs

Taylor Swift treats Spotify fans to surprise video message after new triumphs
Taylor Swift earns major honors on Spotify Wrapped 2025 including Top U.S. Artist of the Year

Scarlett Johansson eyes role in 'The Batman' sequel with Robert Pattinson

Scarlett Johansson eyes role in 'The Batman' sequel with Robert Pattinson
The 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' star is in ‘final negotiations’ to join the cast of 'The Batman 2'