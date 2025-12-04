Kim Kardashian tears up on false accusation of ex-husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has made a painful confession about her ex-husband Kanye West, which left her heartbroken.
In the new episode of The Kardashians, released on December 4, the SKIMS founder can be seen going to Paris to testify in the trial for 2016 robbery.
The reality TV star revealed that her ex claimed she faked the robbery story.
Kim shared as she hold back her tears, “My ex-husband had said, ‘And you faked your robbery for a TV show,’ and had said that in front of all these people. That was a knife to my heart.”
She continued, “Just to think that someone wouldn’t believe you — that’s so close to you, that should know you, that should know how much that affected your life — it just really bothered me. You don’t know who I am.”
During the infamous Paris robbery, the mother-of four was tied up, held at gunpoint, and robbed of over $10 million of jewelry.
Kim added, “To finally be able to go to trial and face these people and hear their accounts and apologies, I’m like, see, guys. It was real.”
To note, the American solicalite and Kanye finalized their divorce in November 2022.