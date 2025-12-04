Jennifer Lopez pays subtle tribute to her ex-Ben Affleck with new ink 

Jennifer Lopez is bidding farewell to her ex-husband Ben Affleck with a surprise new tattoo.
The 56-year-old American singer and songwriter has recently been spotted sporting an infinity tattoo on her ribcage with her former partner’s name.
Though the relationship ended when she filed for divorce in August 2024, the permanent ink lasted well past the couple’s second expiration date.
According to Page Six, the tattoo design features an infinity symbol with an arrow shooting through it – both Lopez and Affleck’s names written along the infinity lines.
This update comes months after the couple declared single in a Los Angeles court after their tumultuous marriage of years.
For the unaware, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024 and finally got separated in 2025.
The two initially sparked divorce rumors in September 2024 when the actress appeared on the red carpet in a dress with totally cut-out sides.
It is important to note that the former couple previously engaged in 2002 after meeting on the set of the movie, Gigli.
Lopez and Affleck secretly tied the knot in 2022.