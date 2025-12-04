Entertainment

‘Stranger Things’ stars spill their unfiltered reactions to season 5 twist

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Stranger Things cast have shared their raw and unfiltered reaction to shocking plot twist of season five volume one.

On Thursday, December 4, The Indepenent posted a video clip of the hit series cast table read.

In the table read, Matt Duffer can be seen reading out lines from the script, which left everyone on edge of their seats.

He shared, “In the Maxi, the Demo's arms suddenly freeze in places, held back by an invisible force. A stunned Mike opens his eyes. As the Demo writhes, muscle straining, trying to break free, we push past the creature to reveal Will. He's now on his feet with his hands held out in the direction of the Demogorgon.”

While revealing the plotwist, the filmmaker added, “His eyes are solid white. He's doing this. As a wide-eyed Mike and Joyce take this in, down in the tunnels, the Demo lunges at Lucas, but Will calmly holds out his other hand, and this Demo is frozen in place, too.”

Noah Schnapp, who stars as Will Byers in the Netflix show, was visibly moved by the storyline. He stretched his arms out and expressed excitement.

“Back in the Maxi, Will, two hands out now, now slightly lowers his head, and Robin, on the field, watches in awe as she sees her Demo become frozen, too. Mike, Lucas, and Robin watch, transfixed, as the monsters levitate ten feet into the air,” Matt further read.

Millie Bobby Brown, who plays the character of Eleven, was smiling throught the table read. Meanwhile, Gaten Matarazzo said, “whattt” out of shock.

Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, and Cara Buono were also present at the discussion.

Stranger Things volume two of Season 5 is set to release on Thursday, December 25.

