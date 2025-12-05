Kylie Jenner reveals her life-changing pain relief procedure  

Kylie Jenner has recently shared her miraculous medical treatment, which gives her life-changing relief.
The 28-year-old businesswoman, who is currently dating renowned American actor Timothée Chalamet, turned to her Instagram account in early December to announce that she has finally got rid of the chronic pain.
Kylie underwent stem cell therapy for chronic back pain, which developed after the birth of her son Aire, whom she welcomed three years ago with her ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott.
The mom-of-two stated in her post that nothing else seemed to help her condition, as she was inspired to try the treatment after seeing her sister Kim Kardashian’s success.
According to her social media post, the therapy has been a huge step in her healing journey.
Multiple media reports shared that Jenner is not the first one in her family to seek this treatment; however, her two eldest sisters, including Kim and Khloé Kardashian, detailed similar procedures earlier this year.
For the unaware, stem cell therapy is a medical treatment that uses stem cells to repair, replace, or regenerate damaged or diseased cells in the body.
Stem cells can be grown in a lab, specialized into different cell types like heart muscle or nerve cells, and then transplanted into a patient to help repair injured tissues.