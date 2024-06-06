Sports

Shahid Afridi spotted on police bike in Houston: Watch

Shahid Afridi is Ambassadors for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies

  June 06, 2024
Shahid Afridi’s video of taking a spin on a police bike during his Huston, US visit has gone viral on the internet.

In a viral video, the former Pakistani legendary cricketer was spotted dressed in a sleek black shirt and pants and donning a pair of glasses.


Afridi can be seen getting help from the police officer who located the ‘power button’ that brings the police vehicle to life.

Afridi is currently in the US for the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup 2024 as the cricket council selected him as one of the Ambassadors for the mega event alongside Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle and Usain Bolt.

ICC on May 24 announced in a press release, “The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced Pakistan’s iconic all-rounder Shahid Afridi as the latest name on the star-studded roster of Ambassadors for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies.”

Shahid Afridi expressed, “The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is an event that is very close to my heart. From being Player of the Tournament in the inaugural edition to lifting the trophy in 2009, some of my favourite career highlights have come from competing on this stage.”

