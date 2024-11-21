Sports

David Beckham celebrates World Children's Day at UNICEF headquarter

The football icon was appointed as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador on January 10, 2005

  • by Web Desk
  November 21, 2024
David Beckham celebrates World Children’s Day at UNICEF headquarter
David Beckham celebrates World Children’s Day at UNICEF headquarter

David Beckham visited UNICEF headquarter in New York to celebrate World Children’s Day.

During his visit on November 20, 2024, the football legend met the organisation's executive director Catherine Russell and talented young girls.

Taking to Instagram, David posted pictures from his visit and penned, “In New York and visiting @unicef headquarters for World Children’s Day. I met a group of Girl Scouts who are already making a difference by supporting their communities, standing up for every child and dreaming BIG.”


The co-owner of Inter Miami CF added, “Talking with UNICEF’s Executive Director, Catherine Russell, we discussed how important it is to truly listen to children and uphold their rights. Join me and @unicef in hearing what children have to say and let’s take action (blue heart emoji) #WorldChildrensDay.”

Notably, he became became UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador on January 10, 2005.

David can be seen standing among young girls in front of UNICEF building in one frame.

In another shot, he was smiling with Catherine.

For the visit, he wore a grey blazer with white shirt underneath and a pair of beige colour shoes.

