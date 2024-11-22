Sports

Arsenal defender Ben White out for 'months' following knee surgery

Since joining the Arsenal, Ben White has been a regular fixture in the backline

  • by Web Desk
  November 22, 2024
Arsenal defender Ben White out for months following knee surgery
Arsenal defender Ben White out for 'months' following knee surgery

Arsenal defender Ben White has been ruled out for “months” on Friday, November 22, after having a knee injury.

As per BBC Sports, this news was confirmed by the Gunners boss, Mikel Arteta, who said that the player has been struggling with several injuries that requires surgery.

He said in a statement, "It has been different kinds of struggles. It has never been the same thing, but we had to make a decision. He has not improved over the last few weeks, unfortunately.”

Arteta added, “We know that Ben is going to push every boundary, but it got to the point where we have to protect the player and we decided to do the surgery. He agreed with that and it is going to keep him out for a few months."

When asked for a specific time frame, Arteta said, "We have to see how he reacts post-surgery. I don't expect it to be half a year, but I cannot tell you exactly."

Since joining the Arsenal, White has been a regular fixture in the backline, missing only seven Premier League matches in hi first three seasons and appearing in nine of Arsenal’s 11 games this season.

Arteta will now manage his 250th game for Arsenal on Saturday against Nottingham Forest, who are tied on points with the Gunners in the Premier League table due to Arsenal’s four-game winless streak.

