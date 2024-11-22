Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola secures new contract

Pep Guardiola has signed a new contract with Manchester City after facing four consecutive defeats for the first time in his skyrocketing career.
His new two-year contract with the club is set to run until 2027.
The 53-year-old coach joined City in 2016 and has won 18 trophies, including six Premier League titles.
As per club’s website, Guardiola said, "I felt I could not leave now. Maybe the four defeats was why. I think we deserve, after four defeats in a row, to bounce back and try to turn the situation. I think we deserve to be here. I am not arrogant to say, but it's the truth."
The manager’s contract was about to expire at the end of the current season, but now with the new deal he can defeat Tottenham, Brighton, Sporting and Bournemouth.
Guardiola added, "We have to recover that because right now we don't have it and that's the target we have to do. This is my ninth season here. We have experienced so many amazing times together. I have a really special feeling for this football club. Hopefully now we can add more trophies to the ones we have already won."
Notably, he is the longest-serving manager in the Premier League, after Jurgen Klopp left Liverpool in the summer.