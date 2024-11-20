ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule faces new delay

International Cricket Council (ICC) mega event Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan, scheduled hit with another delay, prolonging the uncertainty about the event.
Sources told Geo News on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, that the highly anticipated schedule of the eight-team tournament will be delayed once again as the Pakistan Cricket Board stands firm on its decision to host the complete event in Pakistan, opposing the hybrid model, while the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) demands a neutral venue, denying travel to the neighboring country.
The current circumstances have made schedule announcements nearly impossible in the next 24 hours.
Moreover, according to the Geo Super report, the broadcasters of the ICC event who were told that the highly anticipated Pakistan-India clash would be part of the tournament have also threatened to take legal action if ICC failed to fulfill the commitment to cricket rivals clash.
The news outlet sources further said that the announcement of the schedule would be expected if the stakeholders decided to show some flexibility.
As per the sources, the stakeholders are in favor of organizing the event through mutual agreement.
To note, the international cricketing body is struggling to find a solution to the issue before BCCI Secretary Jay Shah takes charge as ICC Chairman on December 1, 2024.