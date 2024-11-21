Adam Thielen back on field: Will he play against Chiefs this week?

Panthers receiver Adam Thielen, after a months-long absence, rejoined his team for a “limited” practice session ahead of the clash with the Chiefs.
The 34-year-old was a limited practice participant on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, reported The Athletic’s Joe Person.
The former Minnesota Vikings player suffered from a hamstring injury while scoring a touchdown in the NFL Week 3 win in Las Vegas.
Thielen started practicing again on October 23, 2024, and participated for 1.5 weeks. However, he stopped practicing after Week 9.
Will Adam Thielen Represent the Panthers’ Against the Chiefs Week 12?
The Carolina Panthers are all set to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Week 12 on Sunday, November 24, 2024, in the Bank of America Stadium.
Thielen has anticipated his return to the team for the Sunday clash; however, he said that he cannot guarantee his availability and will see how he will feel during the practice this week.
Notably, the Panthers have not provided any updates on Adam Thielen's status with the team.
What is Adam Thielen's Trade Value?
The current trade value of Adam Thielen in the open market is 7.00, ranking him 47th among wide receivers and 403rd among all football players.
What was Adam Thielen's Best Year?
The 2017 and 2018 seasons were Adam Thielen's best years. He finished the season with 113 receptions for 1,373 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns. He also made history and became the first player in the Super Bowl era to record five straight 100-yard receiving games in the beginning of the season.
Thielen during the 2018 season also tied Calvin Johnson's record for most consecutive 100-yard games in a year with eight games.