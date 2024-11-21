Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee announces retirement with heartfelt message

A two-time Olympic triathlon champion, Alistair Brownlee announced his retirement from the sport on Thursday, November 21.
The 36-year-old took to his Instagram account to announce his retirement along with a series of heartwarming pictures that give a sneak peek into his career.
He wrote in a lengthy caption, “It’s time to close this chapter…This marks my transition from professional triathlon, a moment approached with both dread and excitement in equal measure.”
The player went on to share, “Triathlon has profoundly shaped my life; I have dedicated nearly half of it to being a professional athlete, fulfilling my childhood dream and achieving far more than I ever dared to imagine.”
Brownlee is widely regarded as one of the greatest male Triathletes in history.
He further expressed his thoughts on retirement, “Why now? It feels right. I am happy and content, eager for what lies ahead. I find myself smiling because it happened, rather than crying because it’s over (to paraphrase Dr. Seuss).”
Brownlee opened up about his future plans, “I look forward to embracing a slightly slower pace of life, yet not too slow. There’s an exciting array of events, challenges, and adventures awaiting me. For me, sport has always been a personal journey of exploration, and I’m excited to try some new challenges.”
He further expressed his gratitude, “I am deeply grateful to each and every one of you for your contributions, no matter how small you may believe they are. Your support means the world to me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
Brownlee, who claimed world titles in 2009 and 2011, is the only triathlete to have won the junior world championship, U23 world champion, European champion and Olympic champion.