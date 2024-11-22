Jason Kelce brings NFL to late night TV with new show starting January 2025

Jason Kelce is gearing up for a new late-night adventure!
The NFL star revealed his highly anticipated show will debut in January 2025, featuring a live band and special appearances from NFL stars.
While conversing with Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kelce shared that he’s set to host a new show on ESPN.
“Yes, I’m starting I believe it’s January 3rd — I hope it’s January 3rd! — we’ll be doing a late-night show during the postseason on ESPN," he told Kimmel, 57.
Kelce added, “It’s going to be airing every Friday,” prior to his confirmation that he will keep commentated on Monday Night Football at the same time."
Travis Kelce’s brother went on to say, "When I first approached ESPN with potentially working for them, Monday Night Football was a big part of that, Monday night countdown.”
Revealing that his new ESPN show played a significant role in balancing his football career and retiring to spend more time with his wife Kylie Kelce and their daughters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3½, and Bennett, 20 months, Kelce said, “For me, the biggest thing that players miss when they leave the sport is being around the guys.”
“Being able to have the show, where we’re gonna have a bunch of guys up there, legends of the game, friends that I’ve played with, coaches, celebrities,” Kelce continued.
He mentioned, “While also incorporating NFL films, who's going to be a part of it.”
The ex-football player mentioned that there will be a live band performing “legendary NFL songs” as part of the event, which will take place in Philadelphia. Additionally, a live audience will be in attendance.