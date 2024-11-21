Virat Kohli's intense training impresses Morne Morkel ahead of Australia test

Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel praises top-order batter Virat Kohli for his intense training ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
According to Indian Express, Morkel in a press conference on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, discussed the team plans and preparations for the test series against Australia after the disappointing whitewash at home against New Zealand.
The bowling coach lauds Kohli for his intense net sessions that inspire young players in the team.
He said, “The intensity and preparation he trains are always top-level. From Virat’s point of view, it is about sharing the sort of things that have worked for him in the past. He is always putting himself under pressure in the nets for the younger guys to see him train in that fashion.”
“If it is new ball guys coming in a bit closer and throwing at higher speed to him, those are the small things that the younger guys and less experienced guys will pick and also take their game to another level,” he further added.
Notably, in the absence of Rohit Sharma and injured Shubman Gill, Kohli is the only experienced top-order batter in the team now who was also seen struggling to score runs during the test series against New Zealand.
Furthermore, India and Australia will begin the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on November 22, 2024, in Perth.