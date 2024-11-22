Ferrari, Mercedes forced to make ‘strange’ changes in cars due to FIA’s TD

Ferrari and Mercedes have made changes in their cars due to FIA’s latest technical directive.
Scuderia boss Fred Vasseur shared that the new sudden changes were a bit “strange”.
The TD was published ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix to address a loophole in the regulations involving excessive plank wear.
Red Bull reportedly pointed out the issue with the governing body, which led to this sudden change in cars.
Vasseur said, “Yes, we had to make a change, but we had also the confirmation before this that the plank was legal, from the FIA. I think it was the right attitude for us not to fight that because I want to stay focused on the championship and not on this kind of discussion. But the approach was strange.”
Ferrari’s Senior Performance Engineer Jock Clear also shared his views on the TD’s new statement.
He mentioned, “We all know they’re sort of bolt-ons to a regulation, so for us, we just read the TD and respond to it. From what I’ve understood, it’s not been a big drama to deal with whatever we’ve had to deal with.”
Next Grand Prix will take place in Vegas on November 24, 2024.