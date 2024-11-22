Pep Guardiola’s new deal with City draws praise from Premier League managers

Various football club managers have expressed their opinions on Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's contract extension.
As per BBC Sports, Guardiola, who has been managing City since 2016, has agreed to a new two-year contract that will keep him with the club until 2027.
When asked about Guardiola's new contract, Liverpool boss Arne Slot said, "It's good news for City and for the league because everyone wants the best managers and the best players over here.”
Slot added, “He is definitely one of the best managers, maybe the best manager of the league. He's won four titles in a row so it's fair to say he's maybe the best manager in the league.”
He further added, “On the other hand, they have so many quality players that, if he would have made the choice to leave, I wouldn't have expected them to end up bottom of the league next season."
As per the outlet, Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler said in a statement, “He is one of the best coaches in the world. With his ideas, he always brings something new to the football stage and it is always a challenge to compete against him.”
While, Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe expressed, “He's contributed so much to English football. He's revolutionised how a lot of teams play. I think he's incredibly talented and it's good for the English game that he's still here.”
Guardiola became part of City in 2016, and has secured 18 trophies, including six Premier League titles.