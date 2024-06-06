Kendall Jenner ponders about Gerry Turner's intentions towards Kris Jenner

Entertainment

  • June 06, 2024
Kendall Jenner has opened up about the alleged flirty interaction between a golden bachelor, Gerry Turner, and her mother, Kris Jenner.

During a scene from The Kardashians on June 6, the 818 tequila founder  mentioned that Gerry was flirting with her mom, when producers asked her about their dinner interactions.

"Yes, he was commenting on her smile and her eyes and her energy," Kendall said while looking into the cameras.

She added, "I'm like, I think we should leave, like, I don't know!"

Meanwhile, Kris was also asked by producers about her interaction with Gerry, she quipped, "Hey Gerry, I have a boyfriend. OK?" and she laughed, then she added, "Oh lord!"

Previously it was shown in the episode that the momager hosted a dinner for Gerry, and she shared the reason for inviting him “Kendall is a huge Golden Bachelor fan and absolutely obsessed with Gerry. She is beyond, beyond glued to the TV when it comes on."

"By the way, I'm a huge fan too! Can't be more excited," Kris added.

Kendall was seen having dinner with Hannah Cohen and saying to cameras that she was excited for the dinner.

"My mom in her Kris Jenner ways figured it out, pulled some strings with Disney and Hulu and got Gerry to come over for dinner while the season is airing which is really special," she said, adding to Hannah that it was "most excited I've been in a really long time."

To note, Gerry proposed to Theresa in the finale of The Golden Bachelor and tied the knot in January 2024 in a live, televised wedding on ABC but announced their divorce three months later.

