Angel Reese ‘furious’ over teammate Chennedy Carter being harassed

Angel Reese has fiercely aired out her anger after Chicago Sky teammate Chennedy Carter was allegedly harassed outside their hotel.
Angel Reese commented, “Finding out our teams hotel to pull with a camera as we get off the bus and put it in my teammates face & HARASS her is NASTY WORK.”
The basketball group has claimed that a camera guy misbehaved with their 25-year-old player in on Wednesday, although security staffers stepped in to quickly de-escalate the situation.
Besides Angel Reese, a number of other Chicago Sky hoopers confirmed the interaction between Chennedy Carter and the photographer on Thursday.
According to TMZ, many reported that the man was crossing lines when trying to converse about her recent clash with Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark over a flagrant foul.
A video of this exchange was posted online, but the account that had uploaded it was taken down a while later.
Soon, the same clip was floated on the camera guy’s own social media account, albeit that version was deleted as well.
Chicago Sky forward, Michaela Onyenwere, said that the footage posted by him had edited out his conversation with Chennedy Carter, making it seem like a standard small talk.
“Interesting how the video posted was edited and doesn’t include when he harassed our staff while calling us 'ghetto b******' and saying 'women’s sports isn’t s***,' ” Michaela Onyenwere wrote.