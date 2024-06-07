Sports

Angel Reese ‘furious’ over teammate Chennedy Carter being harassed

Chicago Sky’s Chennedy Carter ‘harassed’ by paparazzi

  • by Web Desk
  • June 07, 2024
Angel Reese says teammate Chennedy Carter being harassed is ‘nasty work’
Chicago Sky’s Chennedy Carter ‘harassed’ by paparazzi

Angel Reese has fiercely aired out her anger after Chicago Sky teammate Chennedy Carter was allegedly harassed outside their hotel.

Angel Reese commented, “Finding out our teams hotel to pull with a camera as we get off the bus and put it in my teammates face & HARASS her is NASTY WORK.”

The basketball group has claimed that a camera guy misbehaved with their 25-year-old player in on Wednesday, although security staffers stepped in to quickly de-escalate the situation.

Besides Angel Reese, a number of other Chicago Sky hoopers confirmed the interaction between Chennedy Carter and the photographer on Thursday.

According to TMZ, many reported that the man was crossing lines when trying to converse about her recent clash with Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark over a flagrant foul.

A video of this exchange was posted online, but the account that had uploaded it was taken down a while later.

Soon, the same clip was floated on the camera guy’s own social media account, albeit that version was deleted as well.

Chicago Sky forward, Michaela Onyenwere, said that the footage posted by him had edited out his conversation with Chennedy Carter, making it seem like a standard small talk.

“Interesting how the video posted was edited and doesn’t include when he harassed our staff while calling us 'ghetto b******' and saying 'women’s sports isn’t s***,' ” Michaela Onyenwere wrote.

Who's on the guest list for PM Modi's third term oath ceremony?

Who's on the guest list for PM Modi's third term oath ceremony?
Google Maps to enhance privacy policy in new update

Google Maps to enhance privacy policy in new update
UN General Assembly elects five nations to Security Council

UN General Assembly elects five nations to Security Council
Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance

Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance

Sports News

Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance
Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record with comment on Kylian Mbappe's post
Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance
USA captain targets Pakistan's key players ahead of T20 World Cup clash
Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance
Cristiano Ronaldo highlights family importance in latest Instagram post
Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance
Shahid Afridi spotted on police bike in Houston: Watch
Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance
Australia begin its T20 World Cup journey with triumph against Oman
Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance
French Open 2024 major upsets in quarter-finals
Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance
Can Australia make history in T20 World Cup 2024?
Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance
Babar Azam sets eyes on T20 World Cup 2024 glory
Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance
Ronaldo takes break from football, spotted playing tennis on vacation
Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance
Pro skier Jean Daniel and his partner tragically died in skiing accident
Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance
Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup clash prompts high-security alert
Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance
Can Novak Djokovic defend his French Open title with knee injury?