Lewis Hamilton pushes Ferrari for big changes to end title drought

Lewis Hamilton is working hard to improve all aspects of Ferraris' Formula 1 team in hopes of making them champions again.

Even though he is a skilled driver, his first year with Ferrari has been tough so far, with no to-three finishes in main races except for a sprint-race victory in China earlier in the season.

Also, Ferrari has not won any major Formula 1 championship for a long time, with their last team championship in 2008 and their last driver's championship in 2007 with Kimi Raikkonen.

Hamilton revealed on Thursday upon arriving at the Belgian Grand Prix that he spent summer break to meet with Ferrari's top officials and push for changes to improve the team.

He also created written reports listing the areas he thinks need fixing.

Hamilton said, "I feel like it's my job to challenge every area. To challenge everyone in the team, particularly those at the top. It is a huge organisation with a lot of moving parts and not all of them are firing on all cylinders they need to be," as per BBC Sports.

The player believes Ferrari's problems are not because of the drivers, stating, "The team have had amazing drivers - Kimi, Fernando, Sebastian - and yet they didn't win a title with Ferrari."

"I'm here to win. It's crunch time for me and I truly believe in the potential of this team, I believe they can win multiple championships moving forward. That's my sole goal," seven-time world champion Hamilton added.

Hamilton noted that the team responded well to his suggestions and he is trying to build strong relationships with people inside the organization to help make those changes happen.

Beside this, Ferrari is bringing an updated rear suspension to the Belgian Grand Prix, hoping it will boost the car's speed by allowing it to drive lower to the ground without touching or bouncing off the track too much.

