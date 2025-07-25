Caitlin Clark given 'no timetable' for return amid injury setback

Caitlin Clark has not been given a clear timetable for a return to the court after detailed medical tests.
On Thursday, July 24, the team made a press release on Clark's latest health update, noting that her immediate return is challenging; however, "The team can confirm that no additional injuries or damage were discovered through the evaluations."
Sharing future plans, the Fever revealed, "There is no timetable available for Clark’s return, and no additional details will be provided at this time. Any further updates will be shared as they become available."
"Clark will continue working with the Fever medical team on her recovery and rehabilitation, with the priority on her long-term health and well-being," the official statement read.
The Indiana Fever guard has missed three games, including last weekend's WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis, since injuring her right groin on [] against the Connecticut Sun.
Set to face the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday, Indiana head coach Stephanie White addressed the 23-year-old player's injury, sharing, "It's definitely a relief to know there's nothing else going on, and no more damage."
Clark's current injury is the latest in a string of health scares for the star player, which has included a left groin injury and a left quad strain earlier in the season.