Caitlin Clark given 'no timetable' for return amid injury setback

Caitlin Clark given no timetable for return amid injury setback
Caitlin Clark given 'no timetable' for return amid injury setback

Caitlin Clark has not been given a clear timetable for a return to the court after detailed medical tests.

On Thursday, July 24, the team made a press release on Clark's latest health update, noting that her immediate return is challenging; however, "The team can confirm that no additional injuries or damage were discovered through the evaluations."

Sharing future plans, the Fever revealed, "There is no timetable available for Clark’s return, and no additional details will be provided at this time. Any further updates will be shared as they become available."

"Clark will continue working with the Fever medical team on her recovery and rehabilitation, with the priority on her long-term health and well-being," the official statement read.

The Indiana Fever guard has missed three games, including last weekend's WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis, since injuring her right groin on [] against the Connecticut Sun.

Set to face the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday, Indiana head coach Stephanie White addressed the 23-year-old player's injury, sharing, "It's definitely a relief to know there's nothing else going on, and no more damage."

Clark's current injury is the latest in a string of health scares for the star player, which has included a left groin injury and a left quad strain earlier in the season.

Related
Read more : Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo earns praise from new Al Nassr coach Jorge Jesus

Cristiano Ronaldo earns praise from new Al Nassr coach Jorge Jesus
Jorge Jesus hails Cristiano Ronaldo as the 'greatest celebrity' in the world

Women's Euro 2025: Bonmatí's strike sends Spain to final against England

Women's Euro 2025: Bonmatí's strike sends Spain to final against England
Spain beat Germany in a thrilling semifinals to set up Euro 2025 final showdown against Lionesses

Max Verstappen shares honest thoughts on Red Bull's new boss ahead of Belgian GP

Max Verstappen shares honest thoughts on Red Bull's new boss ahead of Belgian GP
Laurent Mekies was appointed as the Red Bull Team Principal after sudden dismissal of Christian Horner

Hugo Ekitiké joins Liverpool, blocking Manchester United's transfer hopes

Hugo Ekitiké joins Liverpool, blocking Manchester United's transfer hopes
Liverpool has signed the French football player on a six-year contract amid transfer offers from Manchester United and Newcastle

Lionel Messi in trouble after skipping MLS All-Star Game

Lionel Messi in trouble after skipping MLS All-Star Game
The Argentinian football legend remained absent from the All-Star Game pre-match festivities

Sinner gives second chance to fitness coach Ferrara after doping scandal

Sinner gives second chance to fitness coach Ferrara after doping scandal
Jannik Sinner reunites with Coach Umberto Ferrara despite doping controversy and ban

Venus Williams announces engagement to Andrea Preti after historic win

Venus Williams announces engagement to Andrea Preti after historic win
Andrea Preti and Venus Williams sparked engagement rumours earlier this year at Milan Fashion Week

Carlos Alcaraz takes major decision ahead of US Open after losing Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz takes major decision ahead of US Open after losing Wimbledon
Carlos Alcaraz lost his Wimbledon Championships title to Jannik Sinner earlier this month