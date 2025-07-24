Lord’s to host first-ever women’s Test as England unveils jam-packed cricket schedule

Lord's cricket ground will host three England Test matches next summer, including its first ever women's Test match and men's Tests against New Zealand and Pakistan.

As per multiple outlets, England's men's cricket team will begin their summer matches on June 4 at Lord's with a Test series against New Zealand.

In July, they will play five T20 matches and three one-day internationals (ODIs) against India.

Afterwards, they will play three-Test series against Pakistan and one of the three Tests in that series will be played in the northern part of England, at Headingley in August.

The team then finish the season in September with more T20s and ODIs against Sri Lanka.

On the other hand, the second and third men's Test matches and the first two T20 matches against India will happen at the same time as the Women's T20 World Cup.

To prepare for that World Cup, England's women team will play a series of three-one-day matches and five T20s against New Zealand and then three more T2- matches against India.

This match, starting July 10 was announced last year as part of recommendations from a 2023 report by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC), which aimed to make cricket fairer and more inclusive.

