Cristiano Ronaldo earns praise from new Al Nassr coach Jorge Jesus

Cristiano Ronaldo was hailed as the “world’s greatest celebrity” by new Al Nassr coach Jorge Jesus.
According to Goal, the Portuguese football manager who joined Saudi club Al Nassr earlier this month praised the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner and acknowledged that he joined the club because of Ronaldo.
In a candid interview on RTP’s Primeira Pessoa, the former Al Hilal associate manager paid tribute to the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star and called him the greatest human.
A former soccer player said, “It's a sporting challenge. Ronaldo is different, even in biological age, which is why he's 40 and still playing. We both think very much alike outside of football.”
“I am 70, but I don't feel it in my psychological and physical life. Ronaldo is a global figure. We don't know how to value Ronaldo in Portugal. He's the world's greatest human figure. He's the world's greatest celebrity. He's far beyond the world of football," he added.
Jesus has joined the Riyadh-based club after it finished another trophylessseason. Al Nassr finished as the third-best team of the Saudi Pro League, 3 points behind Al-Ittihad and five behind Al-Hilal.
Meanwhile, Ronaldo once again finished the season as the top scorer of the league with 25 goals.
Although the club failed to qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup, CR7 extended his stay at Al Nassr for two more years after new contract.