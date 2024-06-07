Gracie Abrams finally releases ‘Close to You’ after seven years

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • June 07, 2024
Gracie Abrams has finally dropped her most awaited song Close to You after years of anticipation.

Following the release of her song on YouTube on June 7, Abrams took to Instagram Stories to express her excitement and gratitude.

With a playful nod to the song's seven-year journey, Abrams penned, "hiiiii Close To Youuuuuu hi after seven years hellooooooo :)".

Abrams first teased the song at the age of 16, and since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for its release.

The song will be included on Abrams' upcoming album The Secret of Us.

Fans first fell in love with the track when Abrams posted a clip of herself playing the song on the piano on Instagram in 2017, and again when she shared a snippet of a demo in 2018. 

Shortly after the release, fans flooded the comment section on YouTube and social media platforms with heartfelt reactions.

One fan penned, “Real ones have known this gem for years.”

Another commented, “This one is for the girls that have been waiting 7 years for this moment.”

“WAITED YEARS FOR THIS FINALLY.” noted the third.

The fourth gushed, “7 years of waiting, streaming the heck out of it. Lessgooo!”

To promote her new album, Abrams is set to head on tour across the United States. She will also rejoin Taylor Swift for another North American leg of the Eras Tour in October.

The Secret of Us, the upcoming second studio album by Gracie Abrams, is set to be released on June 21, 2024.



