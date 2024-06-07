Kiara Advani, Isha Ambani flaunt friendship at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash

Kiara Advani and Isha Ambani turned heads at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding cruise party in Italy.
The childhood friends, who have been inseparable since school days, posed for a stunning photo together, flaunting their stylish gowns.
Kiara took to her Instagram account on Friday to share the picture, captioning it with friends, heart and back emojis.
The image shows the duo holding hands, with Isha wearing a breathtaking orange backless gown while Kiara donning a sleek black backless gown paired with green earrings and a black purse.
Their photo left the fans in awe, with many praising their stunning outfits and unbreakable friendship.
One user commented, “Prettyyy prettyyy besties (teary eyes and heart emojis).”
While another penned, “Besties (heart emojis).”
“ it's against the community guidelines to look that hot,” joked the third.
Moreover, Kiara and her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, were among the many Bollywood celebrities who attended the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash in Italy.
On the work front, Kiara Advani will next be seen alongside Ram Charan in Game Changer, which is slated to release in cinemas on September, 2024.
She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 alongside Ranveer Singh.