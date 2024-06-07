Entertainment

Is Justin Bieber 'miserable' during babymoon with Hailey?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber announced their pregnancy with their first child on May 09, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • June 07, 2024
Justin Bieber went to a little vacay in Japan with his wife Hailey Bieber after the couple announced their pregnancy at the beginning of this month.

As reported by In Touch, their babymoon was a “complete bust.”

A source told the media outlet, “Their babymoon was a complete bust. Friends who saw them at their hotel [Aman Kyoto] said they looked miserable. Justin moped around and seemed sad and out of it, when this should have been one of the happiest times in his life.”

The insider continued, “Hailey was always by his side and tried to lift his spirits, but he rarely smiled. It didn’t look like they were having fun at all.”

Hailey is reportedly trying her best to help her husband who is battling some mental health issues.

“He’s still kind of in his own world. Hailey is his only true friend, and she’s under a lot of pressure to try to see him through this rough patch. It’s tough on her, especially now that she’s pregnant,” the source explained.

They concluded, “But if anything can snap Justin out of this dark period, it’s Hailey. He loves her more than anything, and they both can’t wait to welcome their first child.”

