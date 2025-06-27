Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's split sparks viral 'Rosé Curse' theory among fans

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's recent split is being blamed on a bizarre "curse" that fans are associating with BLACKPINK singer Rosé.
Prior to this, It is reported that the Dark Horse, and the Hollywood actor, 48, had parted their ways after nine years together following much speculation about their romance.
Amid their breakup, the netizen went wild as the recurring theory about the curse of Rosé has resurfaced online.
According to a popular fan-driven joke online, dubbed the "Rosé curse," a star is destined to break up with their partner soon after they are seen posing for a picture with Rosé.
However, there is no evidence that she has anything to do with the breakup of celebrity relationships, but fans still make playful speculations about the coincidences of Rosé's snaps.
Sharing photos on X (former Twitter), fans showed Katy with Rosé backstage at the Concert Le Gala Des Pieces in January, and many commented that the "curse" had 'struck again' following the split.
One fan wrote, “Oh nooo. Not the Rosé curse coming back faster than Blackpink's comeback teaser.”
Another added, “Omg the Rosé curse is back?”
The third commented, “Soooo Katy and Orlando broke up. The rose curse is real.”
The celebrities allegedly fallen victim to the Rosé curse include Taylor Swift and Joe Alwin, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker, Sabrina Carpenter and Shawn Mendes and Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik and Florence Pugh and Zach Braff were also victims Rosé curse.