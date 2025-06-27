Orlando Bloom enjoys Jeff Bezos, Lauren's pre-wedding bash with mystery girl 

Orlando Bloom, who reportedly parted ways with his longtime fiancé, Katy Perry, was spotted together with a mystery girl in Venice.
The 48-year-old American actor is seen leaving the lavish pre-wedding party of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez on June 26th.
According to Page Six, Bloom left the Madonna dell Orto cloisters in a car with an anonymous girl before the duo enjoyed an intimate boat ride through Venice.
For the star-studded event, the Pirates of the Caribbean star opted for a beige linen suit, which he paired with a button-up shirt, while his mysterious lady was in a green silk dress.
However, the relationship status of the two has remained unclear.
Earlier that day, the father-of-one was greeting Kim Kardashian upon arriving at the Venice airport.
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry relationship timeline:
Bloom attended the high-profile wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez without his partner, Perry, who is currently touring Australia, for her ongoing fifth concert tour, The Lifetimes, which is scheduled to conclude on December 7th, 2025.
This update of Bloom comes a few days after a report suggested that the couple, who got engaged in 2019, finally parted ways after spending a decade together.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's breakup:
An insider recently revealed to TMZ that the two secretly called it quits but decided to remain amicable due to their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, whom they welcomed in August 2020, a year after their engagement.
As of now, neither Katy Perry nor Orlando Bloom officially announced their break up.