Miley Cyrus drops 'Something Beautiful' visual film with emotional message

Miley Cyrus has shared an emotional message following the release of her visual film, Something Beautiful.

The Flowers crooner turned to her Instagram handle on June 27th to express her genuine feelings on the release date of her new project.

Miley wrote, "The movie & the music is all yours now. Something Beautiful, the visual album is released into theatres internationally today."

"Something Beautiful has been my world and now I’m honoured to offer it into yours. I love you," she emotionally penned.

Her message was accompanied by a poster of her film, in which she was seen riding a bike while wearing a black jacket and matching pants.

About Something Beautiful: 

According to media reports, the visual film for Miley Cyrus' album, Something Beautiful, premiered across the cinemas on June 27, Friday.

Miley Cyrus released her highly-anticipated ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, on May 30, 2025, in collaboration with Columbia Records.

She later released the musical film of the same name on June 6, 2025, during the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival.

Miley also collaborated with various musicians, including Molly Rankin, Alec O'Henley of Alvvays, Cole Haden of Model/Actriz, Danielle Haim, Flea, Pino Palladino, and Adam Granduciel of the War on Drugs for the album. 

Noami Campbell and Brittany Howard also made guest appearances in the newly released film. 

