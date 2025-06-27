Khloé Kardashian warmly returns Kourtney’s birthday love with sweet reply

Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian are serving sister goals!
To celebrate her youngest sister’s 41st birthday on Friday, June 27, the 46-year-old American media personality and socialite took to her official Instagram Stories to re-share her four-year-old post featuring throwback glimpses of their fun time together.
“Every picture that I look at of you I laugh out loud because each one has such a feeling or a story behind it. Happy birthday to my sister @khloekardashian there's really no words to truly describe you or our bond. We don't need words, we just get it. I love you forever and for all eternity,” penned Kourtney in a heartfelt birthday wish.
She added, “I couldn't imagine my life without you as my sister. Wishing you a very happy birthday. So grateful for the day you were born.”
To return Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday love, Khloé sweetly reacted by re-sharing the message on her official Instagram Stories, along with a heartfelt reply.
Replying to Kourtney, Khloé warmly penned, “I couldn't have said this better! You and I are twin souls and there's nothing that can ever change that! I love you more than I could ever express because words are empty when it comes to the love I have for you.”
Besides this, Kourtney also re-shared a throwback post featuring her and Khloé Kardashian in cowboy getups as they grooved to the beat together.