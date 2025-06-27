Travis Kelce finally names his favourite Taylor Swift track

The NFL star shared his favourite song from the 'Lover' crooner’s hit album 'The Tortured Poets Department'

  • by Web Desk
  • |


Travis Kelce has finally weighed in on a question Swifties have long wondered about, revealing his favorite Taylor Swift song of all time.

While conversing with Bussin with the Boys host Will Compton, the NFL star shared that his favourite song from the Lover crooner’s hit songs are So High School.

The song is from Swift's 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology and it’s lyrics reportedly similar to her relationship.

The lyrics reads, "I feel so high school every time I look at you / I wanna find you in a crowd just to hide from you.”

In the wake of her surprise Nashville show, the Look What You Made Me Do singer’s music has returned to the headlines, and Kelce was pressed for his pick for her best song.

Another part of the song said, Swift singing “are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me”, which fans speculated that it is from a viral interview in which Kelce was asked to choose between Swift, Ariana Grande and Katy Perry.

Initially some fans considered that Kelce has his favorite song Karma as Swift changed the lyrics to reference Kelce and her 'guy on the Chiefs' during her sold-out Eras Tour show. 

Read more : Entertainment
Miley Cyrus drops 'Something Beautiful' visual film with emotional message
Miley Cyrus drops 'Something Beautiful' visual film with emotional message
The 'Flowers' crooner's new visual film, 'Something Beautiful' was premiered on Friday
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's split sparks viral 'Rosé Curse' theory among fans
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's split sparks viral 'Rosé Curse' theory among fans
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had parted their ways after nine years together
Millie Bobby Brown drops BTS glimpses of highly-anticipated 'Enola Holmes 3'
Millie Bobby Brown drops BTS glimpses of highly-anticipated 'Enola Holmes 3'
'Enola Holmes 3' is expected to release across theatres next year
Khloé Kardashian warmly returns Kourtney’s birthday love with sweet reply
Khloé Kardashian warmly returns Kourtney’s birthday love with sweet reply
Kourtney Kardashian shared a loving tribute to ring in sister, Khloé Kardashian’s 41st birthday
Kim Kardashian, Khloé glam up for Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez’s pre-wedding party
Kim Kardashian, Khloé glam up for Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez’s pre-wedding party
The Kardashian sisters, Kim and Khloé, lit up the star-studded party of Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez with their head-turning looks
Orlando Bloom enjoys Jeff Bezos, Lauren's pre-wedding bash with mystery girl
Orlando Bloom enjoys Jeff Bezos, Lauren's pre-wedding bash with mystery girl
The 'Troy' actor arrived in Venice to attend the destination wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez
Kris Jenner lovingly celebrates Khloé Kardashian’s 41st: ‘my greatest gift’
Kris Jenner lovingly celebrates Khloé Kardashian’s 41st: ‘my greatest gift’
‘The Kardashians’ alum, Khloé Kardashian, rings in her 41st birthday today, on June 27, 2025
David Beckham’s shocking health scare: Details of painful injury revealed
David Beckham’s shocking health scare: Details of painful injury revealed
David Beckham ends up in hospital for urgent operation after suffering from a mysterious injury
Rick Hurst, known for ‘Dukes of Hazzard,’ dies ‘unexpectedly’ at 79
Rick Hurst, known for ‘Dukes of Hazzard,’ dies ‘unexpectedly’ at 79
The ‘Steel Magnolias’ star, Rick Hurst, breathed his last at the age of 79 in Los Angeles, California
'Squid Game' season 3 ends with tragic deaths, plot twists, exciting games
'Squid Game' season 3 ends with tragic deaths, plot twists, exciting games
'Squid Game's' final season sends chills down spine with unexpected deaths and shocking plot twists
Diddy’s accuser names his son Justin Combs in spine-chilling group assault claim
Diddy’s accuser names his son Justin Combs in spine-chilling group assault claim
In addition to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, his son Justin Dior Combs has also been accused in a shocking gang-rape case
David Beckham hospitalised as wife Victoria shares shocking photos
David Beckham hospitalised as wife Victoria shares shocking photos
Victoria Beckham shares emotional photo of husband, David Beckham, from hospital