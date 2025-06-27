Travis Kelce finally names his favourite Taylor Swift track

Travis Kelce has finally weighed in on a question Swifties have long wondered about, revealing his favorite Taylor Swift song of all time.
While conversing with Bussin with the Boys host Will Compton, the NFL star shared that his favourite song from the Lover crooner’s hit songs are So High School.
The song is from Swift's 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology and it’s lyrics reportedly similar to her relationship.
The lyrics reads, "I feel so high school every time I look at you / I wanna find you in a crowd just to hide from you.”
In the wake of her surprise Nashville show, the Look What You Made Me Do singer’s music has returned to the headlines, and Kelce was pressed for his pick for her best song.
Another part of the song said, Swift singing “are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me”, which fans speculated that it is from a viral interview in which Kelce was asked to choose between Swift, Ariana Grande and Katy Perry.
Initially some fans considered that Kelce has his favorite song Karma as Swift changed the lyrics to reference Kelce and her 'guy on the Chiefs' during her sold-out Eras Tour show.