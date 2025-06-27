Rihanna, A$AP Rocky dazzle with glamorous Paris appearance

Rihanna dazzled alongside her boyfriend A$AP Rocky as they made a glamorous appearance in Paris.
The Diamonds singer and the Praise the Lord rapper spotted together to attend the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Friday in Paris, France.
Rihanna looked elegant in a green blazer over a white collared shirt, the expectant mama's burgeoning belly was adorable and prominent.
For an extra pop of color, she donned a long trench coat with bold prints on the exterior and interior.
She held hands with A$AP Rocky, who wore Dior for the big event.
Rocky wore a faint blue shirt that he accented with a multi-color striped tie, he let it sit outside the shirt for a more casual effect.
He completed the look with dark dress pants and a cream handbag that featured tassel detailing.
To note, Rihanna is currently expecting her third child, who have two sons, RZA, 3, and Riot, 23 months.
At Met Gala 2025, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy, Rocky shared his joy, saying, "It feels amazing," adding, "It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ’cause we definitely happy, you know."
Her glamorous look came after her father, Ronald Fenty, passed away on May 30 from cancer, pneumonia, and other illnesses, TMZ and US Magazine confirmed.