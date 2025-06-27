Kim Kardashian, Khloé glam up for Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez’s pre-wedding party

The Kardashian sisters, Kim and Khloé, lit up the star-studded party of Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez with their head-turning looks

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Kim Kardashian, Khloé glam up for Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez’s pre-wedding party
Kim Kardashian, Khloé glam up for Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez’s pre-wedding party

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s three-day wedding festivities have kicked off and Kardashian sisters are making it more glamorous.

On Thursday, June 26, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian made a show-stopping appearance alongside their mother, Kris Jenner, at Bezos and Sánchez’s star-studded pre-wedding dinner.

For the glitzy night, the SKIMS founder wore an elegant figure-hugging Versace snakeskin dress, featuring small cutouts on the front.

Meanwhile, Khloé dolled up in a fitted gown with small cutouts on the material and a low-cut neckline.

Kris was also dressed to the nines for occasion as she wore a long black gown with tulle balloon sleeves, looking as stylish as ever.

The glamorous dinner party, held at the Madonna dell Orto, marked as the start of the billionaire couple's three-day wedding, which will conclude on Saturday, June 26.

P.C. Instagram/kimkardashian
P.C. Instagram/kimkardashian

However, the lavish event had to be cut short due to the intense downpour in the Italian city.

Following the dinner, Kris marked Khloé's 41 birthday with sweet social media tribute on Friday.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian!!! You are truly one of the most incredible human beings I know…," Kris wrote alongside a carousel of beautiful photos of her.

“You are patient, present, fun, and loving beyond words. True and Tatum are your whole heart, and you are theirs, and it’s so beautiful to watch. Happy birthday my beautiful girl.. I love you forever and always, Mommy,” she added.

For those unaware, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez began dating in early 2019.

Read more : Entertainment
Orlando Bloom enjoys Jeff Bezos, Lauren's pre-wedding bash with mystery girl
Orlando Bloom enjoys Jeff Bezos, Lauren's pre-wedding bash with mystery girl
The 'Troy' actor arrived in Venice to attend the destination wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez
Kris Jenner lovingly celebrates Khloé Kardashian’s 41st: ‘my greatest gift’
Kris Jenner lovingly celebrates Khloé Kardashian’s 41st: ‘my greatest gift’
‘The Kardashians’ alum, Khloé Kardashian, rings in her 41st birthday today, on June 27, 2025
David Beckham’s shocking health scare: Details of painful injury revealed
David Beckham’s shocking health scare: Details of painful injury revealed
David Beckham ends up in hospital for urgent operation after suffering from a mysterious injury
Rick Hurst, known for ‘Dukes of Hazzard,’ dies ‘unexpectedly’ at 79
Rick Hurst, known for ‘Dukes of Hazzard,’ dies ‘unexpectedly’ at 79
The ‘Steel Magnolias’ star, Rick Hurst, breathed his last at the age of 79 in Los Angeles, California
'Squid Game' season 3 ends with tragic deaths, plot twists, exciting games
'Squid Game' season 3 ends with tragic deaths, plot twists, exciting games
'Squid Game's' final season sends chills down spine with unexpected deaths and shocking plot twists
Diddy’s accuser names his son Justin Combs in spine-chilling group assault claim
Diddy’s accuser names his son Justin Combs in spine-chilling group assault claim
In addition to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, his son Justin Dior Combs has also been accused in a shocking gang-rape case
David Beckham hospitalised as wife Victoria shares shocking photos
David Beckham hospitalised as wife Victoria shares shocking photos
Victoria Beckham shares emotional photo of husband, David Beckham, from hospital
Ryan Reynolds reveals unique reason behind TIME100 magazine photoshoot
Ryan Reynolds reveals unique reason behind TIME100 magazine photoshoot
Ryan Reynolds' company, Maximum Effort, is named among TIME100’s Most Influential Companies
Jennifer Lopez announces big surprise for Up All Night tour’s Spain stop
Jennifer Lopez announces big surprise for Up All Night tour’s Spain stop
The ‘On the Floor’ singer is set to electrify Spanish stages with her thrilling Up All Night concerts starting July 8, 2025
Emma Stone slays in flame-inspired look at 'Eddington' LA premiere
Emma Stone slays in flame-inspired look at 'Eddington' LA premiere
The two-time Oscar winner was also supported by her husband Dave McCary at 'Eddington' LA premiere
Justin Bieber changes Instagram handle after sharing 12 posts in one day
Justin Bieber changes Instagram handle after sharing 12 posts in one day
Justin Bieber shares heartwarming pictures of Jack Blues Bieber ahead of son's birthday
Brooklyn Beckham joins David, Victoria to mark special day amid rift
Brooklyn Beckham joins David, Victoria to mark special day amid rift
Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicole Peltz missed out David Beckham 50th birthday celebration in May