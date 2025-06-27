Kim Kardashian, Khloé glam up for Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez’s pre-wedding party

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s three-day wedding festivities have kicked off and Kardashian sisters are making it more glamorous.
On Thursday, June 26, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian made a show-stopping appearance alongside their mother, Kris Jenner, at Bezos and Sánchez’s star-studded pre-wedding dinner.
For the glitzy night, the SKIMS founder wore an elegant figure-hugging Versace snakeskin dress, featuring small cutouts on the front.
Meanwhile, Khloé dolled up in a fitted gown with small cutouts on the material and a low-cut neckline.
Kris was also dressed to the nines for occasion as she wore a long black gown with tulle balloon sleeves, looking as stylish as ever.
The glamorous dinner party, held at the Madonna dell Orto, marked as the start of the billionaire couple's three-day wedding, which will conclude on Saturday, June 26.
However, the lavish event had to be cut short due to the intense downpour in the Italian city.
Following the dinner, Kris marked Khloé's 41 birthday with sweet social media tribute on Friday.
“Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian!!! You are truly one of the most incredible human beings I know…," Kris wrote alongside a carousel of beautiful photos of her.
“You are patient, present, fun, and loving beyond words. True and Tatum are your whole heart, and you are theirs, and it’s so beautiful to watch. Happy birthday my beautiful girl.. I love you forever and always, Mommy,” she added.
For those unaware, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez began dating in early 2019.