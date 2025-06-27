Katy Perry drops photo with special companion after Orlando Bloom split  

Katy Perry shared the first post after her alleged breakup with her longtime fiancé, Orlando Bloom.
The Dark Horse hitmaker took to her Instagram handle on June 27th to release the first glimpse of her special companion after parting ways with the Troy actor.
Perry seemingly paid no heed to the constant rumors about her possible breakup with Bloom as she continued to spend quality time alongside a bunch of her close pals.
While touring Australia for her ongoing fifth concert, The Lifetimes Tour, she managed to introduce her new partner, "Quokka," with her 203 million followers.
In another frame, she dropped a rare glimpse of her five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, whom she welcomed with the actor on August 26th 2020, a year after their engagement.
Despite meeting Bloom in Australia, she has not included him in the carousel of her photos.
Perry captioned her post, "Mood: Quokka."
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split rumors:
This update from Katy Perry comes after a report claimed that the singer and her fiancé have ended their decade-long relationship.
They also reportedly decided to remain amicable for the well-being of their only child.
Orlando Bloom attends Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding festivities in Venice without Katy Perry:
The breakup rumors escalated when Orlando Bloom attended the lavish pre-wedding festivities of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Venice earlier this week.
However, the American journalist took to Katy's comments section and stated, "We miss you, Katy."
As of now, neither Katy Perry nor Orlando Bloom have confirmed their alleged breakup.