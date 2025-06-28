Rihanna, son Riot serve family goals at A$AP Rocky's Paris Fashion Show

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky turned Paris Fashion Week into a stylish family affair!
On Friday, June 27, the Diamond hitmaker stepped out with her one-year-old son, Riot Rose, to support boyfriend Rocky at his creative agency's menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show in the French capital.
The mother-of-two, who is pregnant with her third baby, opted for a colourful button-up shirt which featured one red long sleeve and a blue striped centre for the occasion.
Rihanna complemented her stylish shirt with a low-rise navy pleated mini skirt, strappy white stilettos and tall grey socks.
The completed ensemble also included a yellow tote purse and gold jewellery with loose curls and light makeup, looking magnificent as always.
She finished her look with a Jonathan Anderson Dior Dracula tote in one hand, her baby boy in the other and magnificent gold jewellery .
Meanwhile, Rocky donned a striking black leather zip-up jacket which he paired with a bright orange inside lining and a baseball cap.
In the day earlier, Rihanna and Rocky made an appearance at the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show.
The couple started dating in 2019 and welcomed their first son, RZA Athelston Mayers, in May 2022. Meanwhile, the second child, Riot Rose Mayers, born in August 2023.