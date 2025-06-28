Rihanna, son Riot serve family goals at A$AP Rocky's Paris Fashion Show

Rihanna, who is currently pregnant with her third baby, shares two sons,RZA and Riot with partner A$AP Rocky

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Rihanna, son Riot serve family goals at A$AP Rockys Paris Fashion Show
Rihanna, son Riot serve family goals at A$AP Rocky's Paris Fashion Show

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky turned Paris Fashion Week into a stylish family affair!

On Friday, June 27, the Diamond hitmaker stepped out with her one-year-old son, Riot Rose, to support boyfriend Rocky at his creative agency's menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show in the French capital.

The mother-of-two, who is pregnant with her third baby, opted for a colourful button-up shirt which featured one red long sleeve and a blue striped centre for the occasion.

Rihanna complemented her stylish shirt with a low-rise navy pleated mini skirt, strappy white stilettos and tall grey socks.

The completed ensemble also included a yellow tote purse and gold jewellery with loose curls and light makeup, looking magnificent as always.

Rihanna, Rocky, and Riot at Paris Fashion show
Rihanna, Rocky, and Riot at Paris Fashion show

She finished her look with a Jonathan Anderson Dior Dracula tote in one hand, her baby boy in the other and magnificent gold jewellery .

Meanwhile, Rocky donned a striking black leather zip-up jacket which he paired with a bright orange inside lining and a baseball cap.

In the day earlier, Rihanna and Rocky made an appearance at the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show.

The couple started dating in 2019 and welcomed their first son, RZA Athelston Mayers, in May 2022. Meanwhile, the second child, Riot Rose Mayers, born in August 2023.

Read more : Entertainment
Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo surprise fans with spectacular BST Hyde Park collab
Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo surprise fans with spectacular BST Hyde Park collab
The ‘Sapphire’ hitmaker gushes over the ‘Drivers License’ songstress after joining her on stage at BST Hyde Park 2025
Lisa Kudrow revives her iconic role for highly anticipated final season
Lisa Kudrow revives her iconic role for highly anticipated final season
'No Good Deed' star confirmed the news herself in a statement that she’s returning to the final season
Kim Kardashian reveals Khloé's sweet nickname in heartfelt 41st birthday post
Kim Kardashian reveals Khloé's sweet nickname in heartfelt 41st birthday post
The SKIMS founder paid a heartfelt birthday tribute to her youngest sister, Khloé Kardashian, on Instagram
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky dazzle with glamorous Paris appearance
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky dazzle with glamorous Paris appearance
'Diamonds' singer and the 'Praise the Lord' rapper spotted together to attend Paris Fashion Week
Katy Perry drops photo with special companion after Orlando Bloom split
Katy Perry drops photo with special companion after Orlando Bloom split
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry began dating each other in 2016
Miley Cyrus drops 'Something Beautiful' visual film with emotional message
Miley Cyrus drops 'Something Beautiful' visual film with emotional message
The 'Flowers' crooner's new visual film, 'Something Beautiful' was premiered on Friday
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's split sparks viral 'Rosé Curse' theory among fans
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's split sparks viral 'Rosé Curse' theory among fans
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had parted their ways after nine years together
Millie Bobby Brown drops BTS glimpses of highly-anticipated 'Enola Holmes 3'
Millie Bobby Brown drops BTS glimpses of highly-anticipated 'Enola Holmes 3'
'Enola Holmes 3' is expected to release across theatres next year
Khloé Kardashian warmly returns Kourtney’s birthday love with sweet reply
Khloé Kardashian warmly returns Kourtney’s birthday love with sweet reply
Kourtney Kardashian shared a loving tribute to ring in sister, Khloé Kardashian’s 41st birthday
Travis Kelce finally names his favourite Taylor Swift track
Travis Kelce finally names his favourite Taylor Swift track
The NFL star shared his favourite song from the 'Lover' crooner’s hit album 'The Tortured Poets Department'
Kim Kardashian, Khloé glam up for Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez’s pre-wedding party
Kim Kardashian, Khloé glam up for Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez’s pre-wedding party
The Kardashian sisters, Kim and Khloé, lit up the star-studded party of Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez with their head-turning looks
Orlando Bloom enjoys Jeff Bezos, Lauren's pre-wedding bash with mystery girl
Orlando Bloom enjoys Jeff Bezos, Lauren's pre-wedding bash with mystery girl
The 'Troy' actor arrived in Venice to attend the destination wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez