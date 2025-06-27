Millie Bobby Brown drops BTS glimpses of highly-anticipated 'Enola Holmes 3' 

Millie Bobby Brown is teasing fans with never-before-seen glimpses into her upcoming film, Enola Homes 3.
The Stranger Things starlet took to her Instagram handle on June 27 to release the exclusive behind-the-scenes of her much-awaited movie.
Brown kicked off her post with a stunning photo of herself beaming while lying on the floor alongside her co-star, Louis Partridge and Philip Barantini, who directed the movie.
In another frame, the 21-year-old American actress was standing outside the vanity van, which appeared to belong to King Julian.
She scribbled the caption, "Case closed," leaving fans to speculate whether the filming of the third installment of her mystery-adventure project.
One fan gushed, "OH MY GOD WE ARE SO READY."
"Can’t wait for Enola Holmes 3 !!" another user wrote.
A third one enthusiastically penned, "I can't wait to see this masterpiece, congratulations to everyone for the good work!"
About Enola Holmes 3:
For those unaware, Enola Holmes 3 is an upcoming mystery film and the sequel to the 2022 film Enola Holmes 2.
What fans can expect in Enola Holmes 3?
In the movie, Millie Bobby Brown portrayed the role of the teenage sister of the already-famous Victorian-era detective Sherlock Holmes, played by Henry Cavill.
Enola Holmes 3 is the prequel to Enola Holmes 2 and Enola Holmes, released in 2022 and 2020.
In addition to Brown, the movie also starred Louis Partridge, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, Himesh Patel, and others in the leading roles.
The movie is scheduled to release in theatres in late 2025 or early 2026.