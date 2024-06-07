Iqra Aziz posts a 'goodbye' carousel from Venice, Italy

Iqra Aziz, who updated her travel diaries with a trip to Venice, bid farewell to the city.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Khuda Aur Mohabbat star shared a bunch of pictures to mark her holidays with husband Yasir Hussain.
In the first picture the husband and wife flaunted their hush hush romance in a breathtaking selfie amidst the azure skies of Venice.
The second featured Iqra pouting straight into the camera as she enjoyed time in Venice.
Next snapshot saw the Qurban star posing bare-faced for yet another selfie seemingly from a bus decked up in a jacket while showing off her goofy expressions in the other shot.
Alongside the images, Iqra penned a caption stating, “Goodbye Venice.”
The caption proved that the pair surely relished quality moments together and are leaving.
For the unversed, the diva first boarded a flight to Italy for the shooting of her Netflix film Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo solo after which she went back to Pakistan.
She then packed her bags again and booked flight to the same destination but this time with her witty-humored actor husband.
Their adorable son Kabir Hussain was nowhere to be seen in the pictures.
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain exchanged wedding vows in December 2019.