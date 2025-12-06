Gaten Matarazzo shares off-screen bonds with 'Stranger Things' co-stars

Gaten Matarazzo has revealed his closest castmates in real life from Stranger Things.
In an interview with People at the premiere of the blockbuster Stranger Things Season 5, the 23-year-old actor stated that he remains in touch with Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin, and shares a strong bond with these castmates.
The actor, who played the role of Dustin Henderson in the Netflix series since he was 13, shared that two frequently share memes, jokes, and a lot of voice notes.
Gaten, Wolfhard, and McLaughlin are great friends and have worked together since the show premiered in 2015, and during the final season, Gaten and Wolfhard stayed together in an apartment.
During a conversation in an episode of Dinner’s on Me podcast, Gaten described sharing an apartment as “a college-like experience.”
He jokingly stated that following a few months of living together he’d look around and think, “This place is disgusting.”
Reflecting on the end of the hit Netflix series, Gaten recalled the final table read in December 2023. The cast initially read only the opening episodes, with the rest shared after some time.
He said the final day of filming felt like “graduation,” filled with plenty of emotion and celebration.
Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 is currently streaming, with Volume 2 slated to launch on December 25 and the finale dropping December 31.