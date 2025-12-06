Entertainment

Kristen Stewart makes bold appearance at 2025 IndieWire Honors ceremony

The 'Twilight' star attends the star-studded awards gala in Los Angeles

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Kristen Stewart has stunned fans with her signature style as she made a bold statement at the 2025 IndieWire Honors ceremony. 

The 35-year-old American actress and director wore Calvin Klein's underwear-as-outerwear trend, which might not seem wearable in real life, but in Hollywood.

On December 4, Stewart, who tied the knot with her husband on April 20, made an appearance with her stylist Tara Swennen at the star-studded event. 

During the awards gala, the Twilight starlet also received the Maverick Award for her exceptional acting contribution in Hollywood. 

For the starry night, the Love Lies actress sported boxer-inspired leggings over matching briefs, both in stark white.

She elevated her stylish look by tucking a classic tank top into the boxers, which Calvin Klein revealed to be a cotton-silk bodysuit.

The popular actress, who shot to stardom in the late 2000s and early 2010s with her infamous film Twilight, also wore similar boxers with distressed low-rise denim shorts back in 2018.

On the personal front, Kristen Stewart got married to her partner and renowned screenwriter, Dylan Meyer, in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles earlier this year.

