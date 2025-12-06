Sydney Sweeney shuts down haters after controversial jeans advertisement 

Sydney Sweeney is giving a befitting response to the haters after she faced severe criticism for the controversial jean advertisement.
In a conversation with People, the Euphoria starlet, who is currently promoting her upcoming thriller film, The Housemaid, has declared that she is "against hate" nearly four months after her American Eagle ad was likened to "Nazi propaganda."
"I was honestly surprised by the reaction. I did it because I love the jeans and the brand. I don’t support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign. Many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren’t true," Sweeney told the outlet.
The 28-year-old American actress also clarified her position, as she finally addressed the controversy after being a person who always appreciates "kindness."
"Anyone who knows me knows that I’m always trying to bring people together. I’m against hate and divisiveness. In the past, my stance has been to never respond to negative or positive press, but recently I have come to realize that my silence regarding this issue has only widened the divide, not closed it," Sweeney shared.
For the unaware, Sydney Sweeney’s new film, The Housemaid, is slated to premiere on December 19, 2025.