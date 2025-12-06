Entertainment

Kim Kardashian flashes back a decade as she marks son Saint’s 10th birthday

‘The Kardashians’ star pens a heartfelt message in a loving post as she rings in Saint West’s 10th birthday

Kim Kardashian is taking a trip down memory lane on her son’s special day.

Ringing in her and Kanye West’s elder son, Saint West’s, milestone 10th birthday, The Kardashians star posted a loving tribute on Instagram on Friday, December 5.

“Happy 10th Birthday Saint. My heart is so full looking back at these pictures from your 1st birthday party knowing how kind of a boy you have grown up to be. I can’t wait to look back in another 10 years. I love you beyond,” she captioned.

Alongside the heartfelt wish, Kim also posted a large carousel of nostalgic photos from Saint’s early years.


